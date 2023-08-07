BECE: Over 600,000 candidates set to sit for their final exams today

- Advertisement -

On August 7, 2023, over 600,000 students across the country will sit throughout the week for their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). Among them are 300,323 males and 300,391 females from 18,993 schools nationwide.

This year’s BECE candidates mark the final batch of students taking the examination, which has been in existence for over 30 years. Introduced in 2019, a new curriculum will replace the current one, and the first batch of Junior High School learners will sit a new examination in 2024.

With the 2024 examination, a new era begins, as it will be based on the new Standard-based curriculum. The Coalition of Concerned Teachers has expressed the need for a clear path for this new curriculum examination.

Adokwei Ayikwie Awule, the Director of Communications for the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, emphasized the importance of a well-defined approach to the Standard-based curriculum examination.

In light of the upcoming BECE, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) issued a statement on August 3, urging candidates to avoid malpractices and any actions that could hinder their goals and aspirations during the examination.