It is over a year now and Shatta Wale does not want to pay the money he owes me- Akenten furniture cries out

Akenten Group, a group into making furniture, has come online to call out dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale.

The group claims the “Real Life” hitmaker owes them an amount of money but has refused to pay them.

They did not state the precise amount, however, they disclosed that it had been more than a year the Shatta Movement boss owed them.

They revealed they worked in Shatta Wale’s house at Trassaco for him about a year ago.

According to them, they have used diverse mediums to reach out to the dancehall musician, but all approaches proved futile.

They disclosed that initially, the SM boss used to pick up their calls but along the way, he stopped picking up their calls or reverting.

They took to the comment section of a post made by blogger Sammy Kay on Instagram to beseech him to help them get their money from Shatta Wale.