Rapper Lyrical Joe has stated emphatically that he is not going to apologize to award-winning presenter Delay because he owes her no apology following his beef with her ‘boyfriend’ Amerado.

Readers remember the heated lyrical beef between Lyrical Joe and Amerado some weeks ago.

In the heat of the beef, Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay received a stray bullet from one of Lyrical Joe’s diss tracks.

Following this, a lot of people called him out asking that he apologizes to the presenter since she isn’t the one he is having the lyrical battle with.

But in his latest interview, Lyrical Joe has stated emphatically that he is not going to ever apologize to Delay.

According to him, Amerado crossed the line when he involved his dead parents in their beef which got to him and he also wanted to get Amerado in that mood and therefore thought of dragging in Delay who is the alleged girlfriend of Amerado.

Lyrical Joe stressed that Delay was also heavily involved in the online fight at the time, particularly on Twitter, so he saw no harm in inviting her in.