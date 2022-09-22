type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI don't owe Delay any apology - Lyrical Joe
Entertainment

I don’t owe Delay any apology – Lyrical Joe

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Lyrical-Joe-Delay and Amerado
Lyrical-Joe-Delay and Amerado
- Advertisement -

Rapper Lyrical Joe has stated emphatically that he is not going to apologize to award-winning presenter Delay because he owes her no apology following his beef with her ‘boyfriend’ Amerado.

Readers remember the heated lyrical beef between Lyrical Joe and Amerado some weeks ago.

In the heat of the beef, Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay received a stray bullet from one of Lyrical Joe’s diss tracks.

Following this, a lot of people called him out asking that he apologizes to the presenter since she isn’t the one he is having the lyrical battle with.

But in his latest interview, Lyrical Joe has stated emphatically that he is not going to ever apologize to Delay.

According to him, Amerado crossed the line when he involved his dead parents in their beef which got to him and he also wanted to get Amerado in that mood and therefore thought of dragging in Delay who is the alleged girlfriend of Amerado.

Lyrical Joe stressed that Delay was also heavily involved in the online fight at the time, particularly on Twitter, so he saw no harm in inviting her in.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, September 22, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    83 %
    2.2mph
    75 %
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    80 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    81 °
    Mon
    81 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News