“Owning a personal toilet is my biggest achievement in life” – Mzbel to trolls

Singer Mzbel has given herself a pat on the back for owning a toilet she could call her own.

According to her, that has been her biggest life achievement regardless of every other thing she has acquired.

In an Instagram video, the ” I Am 16 Years’ sent a strong message to her trolls who have been belittling her effort and trolling her for failing to achieve bigger things in life.

With the likes of Diamond Appiah, Tracey Boakye, Afia Schwar at the back of her mind and not forgetting how they had dragged her in the past, Mzbel recounted her early years and thanked goodness for actually owning a personal toilet.

According to her, the hurdle she had to overcome before emptying her bowels when growing up has become the single reason why she believes owning a personal toilet has been her biggest achievement in life.

Mzebl said:

“This message goes to people who have had time to create a fake account to insult me and tell me how I am unsuccessful I am. This message goes to people who are saying I haven’t achieved anything. They go on and create a tall list of things that they think by now I should own.

“I want to tell you today that whatever I’m looking for in life, I have already found it. I grew up in Jamestown and the house in which I lived had no toilet. I always visited the public toilet which always had a very long queue.”

“You could be very pressed to the point that your whole body is shaking but you have no choice but to endure and stay in the queue. When it’s finally your turn to go, then someone tells you that an elderly person has to go before you because their condition is far worse.”

“I got frustrated and I vowed to make sure I own a toilet one day. Today I don’t form queues, I don’t buy paper or get unnecessarily pressed and I’m extremely proud of that. That has always been my biggest achievement. To my critics, your vision is not my vision.”

Watch Video Below: