type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleOxford Street: Nigerian Ashawo gang tackle GH Man after he refused to...
Lifestyle

Oxford Street: Nigerian Ashawo gang tackle GH Man after he refused to pay after enjoying ashawo service

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian Man has found himself in a deep mess after he visited a Nigerian Ashawo joint at Oxford Street to enjoy the services of the night workers but refused to pay.

Apparently, the man hired one of them for short and ‘knacked’ her till she couldn’t contain the manhood and after the whole sexual experience failed to pay the night worker.

After a short argument in the room, the guy decided to leave the room but the Ashawo was fast to call for reinforcement from fellow ‘AshawoRians’ who also responded.

These Nigerian ladies who don’t joke with their money pounced on the man and taught him a bitter lesson disgracing him on the busy streets of Oxford.

As seen from the video that captured the moments of the incident saw about 10 ladies attacked the man on behalf of their ‘Sister in the Ashawo’ business to settle her.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

    Source:GHPAGE

    TODAY

    Thursday, May 11, 2023
    Accra
    broken clouds
    87.4 ° F
    87.4 °
    87.4 °
    67 %
    2.7mph
    74 %
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    88 °
    Sat
    89 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    88 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News