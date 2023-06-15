Oyiwa! – MzGee to leave UTV’s United Showbiz soon after ‘exposing’ Fadda Dickson? – Here are the reasons

- Advertisement -

It has been established by a Netizen that MzGee might sooner leave UTV than expected if another Media Giant Company come to her and presents her with a mouthwatering job challenge and salary.

This Netizen has forewarned UTV that MzGee is bound to leave the station sometime shortly.

According to this netizen, the caution is based on McGee’s words disclosing why she decided to join UTV a few months after joining 3Music.

MzGee in her latest interview with Abeiku Santana was asked if money was her motivation for leaving her previous job for the Despite Media group but she denied it.

According to her, it was merely to meet a challenge because she’d never had a job in a mass market before.

To her, she has done well in the English-speaking media so accepting to join twi speaking UTV was a challenge she wanted to take up as she likes challenges.

This has made the netizen say if that is the case then MzGee can be expected to leave Desite Media in the next few years once she’s met the challenge.