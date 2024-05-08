Pained Akwaboah drops a diss song for Ghanaians trolling his wife and marriage (Video)

Highlife singer Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr is officially off the market.

Akwaboa Jnr tied the knot with his partner Theresa on Friday, May 3, 2024, at a colourful ceremony.

Photos from the ceremony which have surfaced on social media captured Mrs Akwaboah slayed in a star-studded corseted kente gown.

It was a combination of red, blue and yellow hand-beaded gown to create a lovely pattern.

The singer first shared the news about this marriage in a post on Instagram on Wednesday, May 1.

“Y? k? wale [we’re getting married], wish me luck,” he wrote in a post that sparked a wave of excitement among fans.

The aftermath of Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Akwaboah Junior’s wedding is mixed reactions of both the ugly and the beauty.

Social media users are talking about the event, how it went, and the rumours flying around it.

Following the wedding, a video that surfaced on social media captured the moment Akwaboah’s wife Theresa meanly looked at someone during their white wedding.

According to the report, someone shouted among the guests that she is disrespectful. And why has Akwaboah settled down with such a disrespectful girl?

Upon hearing that, she looked at the person from the head to the feet, and unlucky for her, she got captured on camera!

Now people are asking, what kind of a bride shows such an attitude at their wedding?

Watch the video below…

Following the massive trolls and insults from Ghanaians, Akwaboah has dropped a diss song for his haters.

In this new song, Akwaboah insulated that people are bitter about his marriage and wife but they will stick together until the end of time.