Pains to the continent: NetNaija says goodbye, set to discontinue movie service

Africans and movie fans favorite platform, NetNaija have cried out over the announcement of discontinuation of service on the platform.

NetNaija, an online platform for latest movies, entertainment gossip, music, breaking news, and more, had recently taken to their platform to announce its service discontinuation.

The movie fans’ favourite platform, much to their dismay, noted that they would put an hold on the movie category and focus on other sections of their services.

The website was founded in March, 2009.



The platform started out as proudlyboiz, changed to NetNaija.com and recently changed to TheNetNaija.

TheNetNaija over the recent years has proven to be one of the best sites in Nigeria to download latest movies; Nollywood, Hollywood, or Bollywood and TvSeries – whatsoever the industry, genre, or label.

See their announcement below;