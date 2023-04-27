Pakistan: Residents now padlock their daughters’ graves to prevent them from getting raped

- Advertisement -

Twitter user @theharrissultan claims that Pakistani citizens have resorted to sealing up tombs in order to deter sexual predators.

The cause of this is an increase in the incidence of female corpse rapes in the nation as a result of an increase in sexual resentment among its citizens.

According to the tweet, Pakistan has a sexually frustrated culture that has led to parents locking their daughters’ tombs to protect them from being abused after they pass away.

Due to the association of the burqa with rape, which has led to a culture of sexual frustration that is hurting society as a whole, this problem has arisen.

He tweeted:

“Pakistan has created such a horny, sexually frustrated society that people are now putting padlocks on the graves of their daughters to prevent them from getting raped.“When you link the burqa with rape, it follows you to the grave.”

Necrophilia refers to a sexual attraction or desire for corpses or dead bodies. It is considered paraphilia, which is a condition where a person has intense and persistent sexual urges or fantasies involving atypical objects, situations, or individuals.

Necrophilia is considered taboo and illegal behaviour in most cultures and societies. Engaging in necrophilic activities can have serious legal and psychological consequences, and it is generally regarded as a form of sexual deviance.