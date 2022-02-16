- Advertisement -

A Ugandan musician has swallowed the humble pie and apologised to his fans for turning up very late to perform at a Valentine’s Day concert Monday.

Pius Mayanja, known by his stage name Pallaso, was compelled to sweep the streets of Masaka City as part of his efforts to apologise for keeping his fans waiting for long hours.

The artiste reportedly put up an enthralling performance when he finally arrived on the day, but his disgruntled fans were not satisfied enough.

Pallaso shared photos of himself and his friends cleaning the streets.

Taking to Instagram to render an apology, the singer said he was remorseful and takes full responsibility for showing up late.

“To all my fans in Masaka, I sincerely apologise for making it late for the show last night. I understand why you ran out of patience and the situation went out of hand. It was my fault and I am truly sorry“

Pallaso’s lateness reportedly erupted a fight among his fans who could not hide their displeasure for literally wasting their time.

In his post, he noted that he understood the patron’s frustrations and apologise after his lateness fueled the fight.

He noted that without the people and their support he would not have chalked the success he has.

“I have swept a few streets with my friends downtown Masaka today to remind you that I am your son and you mean the world to me. I can’t be anything without you. I hope my apology will bring you nearer to me. I am so sorry for hurting you. Forgive me please,” he added.