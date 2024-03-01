Pamper Kuami Eugene And Kelvyn Boy- KK Fosu

- Advertisement -

Ace Ghanaian highlife musician, KK Fosu has advised the entertainment moguls, and Ghanaians at large to make sure that they protect musicians Kuami Eugene and Kelvynboy.

Speaking on the Daybreak Hitz show with Andy Dosty, KK Fosu says Ghanaians should pamper the aforementioned musicians.

The “Anadwo Yede” hitmaker has said that was he pampered, he would have still been vibrant today.

According to him, some people, which he refused to mention their names did not treat him well and that is the reason why he could not last long.

KK Fosun claims he does not want what happened to him to happen to Kuami Eugene and Kelvynboy and it is for that reason he is advising that Ghanaians pamper them.

“What some people did to me, I do not want them to do to the likes of Kelvyn Boy and Kuami Eugene. Let’s pamper them to help them last long in the music industry,” the musician said.