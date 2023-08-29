“Papa No to the rescue”: John Mahama comes to aid of poor and homeless ex-Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana

According to a report by Daily Post report, Ex President John Dramani Mahama has taken the bold step to rescue veteran Ghanaian goalkeeper after learning of the terrible state she currently finds herself.

According to the report, Mahama gave Memunatu Sulemana a fully furnished one-bedroom apartment in the Accra suburb of Dansoman on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Additionally m, John Mahama provided Memunatu Sulemana a financial donation through friends and colleagues to help her get started and make sure she finds a new road to success.

Mahama’s intervention follows a scandalous report on various news portals that detailed the ex-goalie’s appalling living arrangements in the Bubiashie neighborhood of Accra.

While some of her contemporaries have transitioned to various professions after retiring from football, the 45-year-old Sulemana is grappling with severe poverty.

Until her recent challenge, Memunatu Sulemana was the goalkeeper’s trainer for the Black Maidens of Ghana.