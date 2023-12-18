type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

Pappy Kojo insults Yvonne Nelson on stage again

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo has once again taken a jab at his former best friend Yvonne Nelson during a performance over the weekend.

Medikal‘s much anticipated Planning and Plotting concert came off last weekend and saw lots of musicians in attendance including Pappy Kojo.

The Fante Van Damme while performing his hit song ‘Awoa’ paused and insulted the private part of his once bestie.

The crowd shouted after he made such a statement on stage about the award-winning actress and mother of one.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

