This weekend’s edition of United Showzbiz was nearly marred after two personalities on the late-night entertainment show seemingly went at each other’s necks on live TV.

Mr Logic, a regular pundit, and Pappy Kojo, a guest on the show were in dispute over issues pertaining to the drama stoked by Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie in recent weeks.

During a recent appearance on Angel Ayee’s Way Up With Yee show in the USA, Sarkodie admitted that he was not “super proud” of his response to abortion allegations made by Yvonne in her book.

The response which was contained in a song titled ‘Try Me’ was deemed as a diss song ladened with insults and derogatory remarks. But for Pappy Kojo, it was one of the best songs released so far this year.

Discussing the content of the song and Sarkodie’s remorseful comments in the interview, Pappy Kojo said the song is a good story-telling record and sees nothing wrong with it that’s why he jumped on it with a dance challenge moments after it was released.

Mr Logic, however, slammed Pappy Kojo for being hypocritical about his submissions and failing to admit that Sarkodie’s approach to Yvonn Nelson was not a step in the right direction.

Their differences on the matter triggered a heated back and forth to the point where Mr Logic use the “F” word on Pappy Kojo, forcing the musician to walk off the set.

Watch the video below