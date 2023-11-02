type here...
Parents are advising their children not to befriend my son in school – Mzbel reveals

By Osei Emmanuel
Popular and multiple Ghanaian music veteran, Mzbel is insinuating that his son, Kwame Adepa, now known as Okomfo Black is shunned in school by his mates for his recent comments about the existence of God.

Recall ghpage.com made a reportage where Adepa in a podcast conversation with Obi TV questioned the existence of God citing controversial reasons to back it.

A Facebook post by Voice indicated that he would not be surprised to know that some “African Ghanaian Christians”, as he put it, will start advising their children not to make friends with Mzbel’s son.

He wrote, “After the spectacular and ear-catching interview of #okomfoblack, at his age and the in-depth knowledge he has about our ancestors, at school and his neighborhood, I know the African Ghanaian Christians will start advising their children never to make him their friend, but the good thing is that the gods and the ancestors got your back always champion”.

With the said post possibly summing up just how much she feels at the current happening, the 16-year-old hitmaker shared the post with the now deleted caption, “Yes, it’s already happening at his school”.

