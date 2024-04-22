type here...
Parents beat their 18-year-old daughter to death for getting pregnant for her boyfriend

By Armani Brooklyn
An 18-year-old South African girl has reportedly been beaten to death by her parents.

According to reports, the lady was beaten to death for getting pregnant for her boyfriend who’s in his early 20s.

As reported, the deceased had been severally warned by her parents to end her relationship with her lover but she refused and consequently got pregnant for him.

Acting on disappointment and anger, the parents subjected their beautiful daughter to severe beatings which unfortunately resulted in her death.

It has also been alleged that the parents have fled after beating their daughter to death and are currently being wanted by the police to assist in investigations.

Netizens Reactions…

@Official_JaBliz – Now she’s dead, what did her parents gain Africa parents and always doing too much

@_blythe1 – Honestly, as though pregnancy is a bad thing. There are women who got pregnant at a young stage, gave birth and still went back to school & are doing great in life now. African parents think about their reputation!!

@ModernKitchn – So what have they gained Since she’s dead?

Source:GHpage

