My parents drank their urine on their way to Spain through the desert – Inaki Williams

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Ghanaian International Inaki Williams has shared shocking details of how his parents ended up in Spain after migrating from Ghana in search of greener pastures.

According to the Athletic Bilbao striker, his parents made their way to Spain by using the Sahara desert and at a point had to resort to drinking their own urine so they could survive the desert.

He explained that his parents were staying in Ghana but when her mum got pregnant with him(Inaki), his father suggested they leave Ghana in search of greener pastures somewhere else.

On ESPN’s Bicycle Diaries, Inaki talked about his parents’ journey to Spain and some of the difficulties they encountered while trying to walk over the desert.

“My mom and dad lived in Ghana. My mother was pregnant with me and my father told her ‘let’s get out of here.’ And they set off through the desert,” he said.

“They had to drink their own urine to survive. My father was barefoot and the soles of his feet were burned by the sand. They had to bury people who died during the trip.”

At the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Inaki competed for Ghana, appearing in all three of the Black Stars’ group games as they placed last.

Since then, he has received nine caps from the West African nation, but he has not yet scored a goal.

However, the Athletic Bilbao attacker will be hoping to score his first goal for Ghana when the Black Stars play Mexico and the USA in the upcoming international friendly.

