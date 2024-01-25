“Parents struggling to pay bills of a child who uses iPhone 15” – Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW quizzes

- Advertisement -

Davido’s logistic manager, Isreal DMW has questioned the luxurious lifestyles of some students whose parents are working hard to foot their school fees.

In a recent post via Instagram, the personal logistics manager for the acclaimed music artist Davido sparked reactions with his comments on the lavish lifestyles of some students.

Israel expressed his frustration over the world of today, highlighting the irony of parents working hard to provide for children using expensive gadgets.

Isreal DMW, emphatically stated that despite how expensive devices like the iPhone 15 Promax are, some students resumed school with it.

“When school is about to resume, parents will be struggling to settle the bills of a child who’s already using iPhone 15 Promax,” he stated.