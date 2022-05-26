- Advertisement -

Yaw Osafo-Maafo, the senior presidential advisor, has said Ghanaians to shut up and suffer because the government will in no way subsidies petroleum products for citizens.

He argues that the current state of the Ghanaian economy cannot withstand any form of incentive to fuel.

“There is no way the economy can provide subsidy to fuel,” the former Finance Minister told Asaase Radio’s Beatrice Adu, adding “it’s a commodity we don’t produce, others produce and we buy. And therefore, we should at best buy it at the cost price.”

Osafo-Marfo entreated persons who cannot bear the brunt to ditch their fuel-consuming 4-wheel vehicles and use public buses to weather the storm.

“The economy cannot and I repeat, cannot stomach [fuel] subsidy. People should pay for it. You see, there are so many vehicles on the road and some of them need not be there.

“If you can’t afford to drive a 4-wheel drive, then you must not use it. We must now begin to look at situations of economic use of energy,” Osafo-Maafo said.

Meanwhile, many people have described the statement by the Senior Minister as insensitive, citing how government appointees parade in 4-wheel cars sustained by state funds yet neglect the woes of the masses.