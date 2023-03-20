type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsParliament to face disconnection over GH¢13m electricity bill
News

Parliament to face disconnection over GH¢13m electricity bill

By Kweku Derrick
Ghana-Parliament
Ghana-Parliament
- Advertisement -

Ghana’s parliament is on the verge of disconnection from the national power grid over some GH¢13 million owed to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

It is gathered that parliament is currently in discussion with officials from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to reach a settlement agreement.

The outcome of this discussion will determine whether the House stays connected to the national grid or is plunged into darkness.

A disconnection team is at the premises as the negotiations proceed.

This forms part of the Company’s bid to retrieve a total of about GH¢5.7 billion in unpaid bills across the country.

Parliament initially advanced talks to pay GH¢1 million upfront out of its GH¢13 million debt in order to keep the lights on for now.

Parliament subsequently offered to pay GH¢8.5 million out of the total amount and later come out with a payment plan to pay the rest

The power distributor will from Monday, March 20, embark on a massive disconnection exercise in a bid to mobilise revenue.

The exercise is using almost all ECG staff from top management to junior officers to retrieve all the monies owed to them.

The Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama, said the company is owed over GH¢5 billion from the month of September 2022 to February 2023.

He added that the agencies that would refuse to settle their bill immediately will face the same consequence as the Energy Ministry.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, March 20, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.7 ° F
    86.7 °
    86.7 °
    62 %
    3.9mph
    23 %
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News