BREAKING NEWS: Parliament passes the anti-LGBTQI bill

The Parliament of Ghana has passed the anti-LGBTQ bill into law.

According to reports, the bill was finally passed by lawmakers after the various consideration stages have been exhausted.

The Parliament of Ghana has passed the bill on the promotion of human sexual rights and family values bill, commonly referred to as the anti-LGBTQ bill.

The bill prohibits LGBT activities and criminalizes their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Persons caught in the act would be subjected to a 6 months to 3 year jail term with promoters and sponsors of the act bearing a 3 to 5 year jail term.

