Parliament settles GH¢8m out of GH¢13m owed ECG to avoid disconnection

GhPageNewsParliament settles GH¢8m out of GH¢13m owed ECG to avoid disconnection
By Kweku Derrick
parliament of Ghana
Parliament on Monday, March 20, 2023, settled about GH¢8 million out of the GH¢13 million it owed the Electricity Company of Ghana to avoid disconnection.

The partial payment was made when the revenue mobilization taskforce from ECG stormed the legislative house of Ghana with the intent of taking it off the national power grid.

The exercise is part of the power distributor’s effort to recover over GH¢5 billion of debt accrued by private and state institutions for non-payment since August 2022.

The exercise began today, March 20, 2023, after ECG announced the closure of its main offices except for customer support departments in order to embark on a one-month-long exercise.

All ECG staff, from top management to junior officers, will be used to retrieve all the monies owed the company.

    Source:GHPage

