Part two of Verydarkman’s trending atopa video surfaces online

Another bedroom video of famed and controversial Nigerian TikToker simply known as Verydarkman has gained massive attention on social media.

The brand influencer who has over 900k followers across the various social media platforms has reportedly leaked his own masturbating video online.

In this new video that has courted massive attention on social media, Verydarkman can be clearly seen playing with his manhood.

Clearly, Verydarkman purposely placed his phone in front of him to record the whole private video and later share it online just to chase clout.

Recall that a few weeks ago, an anonymous IG blogger known on social media as Gistlover dropped a video of Verydarkman enjoying intercourse with a lady.

This followed after Verydarkman accused late Mohbad’s wife of sleeping with another man to conceive and give birth.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Click on this LINK to watch the full video