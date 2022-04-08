“Party hard sometimes, life is not all about church” – Eastwood Anaba to devout Christians

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian preacher Eastwood Anaba has urged his church and Christians to embrace secularism and infuse it into their everyday lives.

According to the preacher, the life of a Christian should have an injection of fun and entertainment thus partying should be included in the routine.

Speaking to members of his church, the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Eastwood Anaba said secularism should not be condemned else the life of the Christians will be boring if they are only confined to prayer meetings.

“You claim you won’t go to a party when they invite you.” You tell them you don’t attend to parties when they ask. I’ve heard brothers say they don’t enjoy parties, therefore I’m not going. You will spend the rest of your life as a villager if you sit there.”

“When you attend a party, you have the opportunity to meet new people and be open to new ideas. That’s where you’ll see folks walking and talking while holding their fruit juice. That’s where you’ll find correct connections.”

Eastwood Anaba also intimated that those places which many Christians consider secular and unholy might hold their blessings.

He also encouraged women looking for husbands to do well to visit parties where they have a higher chance of landing a suitor.

“There is no connection between the nim tree you’ve been sitting under and the nim tree you’ve been sitting under. So when they ask you to a birthday party, they’re basically saying,

“Come there and meet some new people.” Even your hubby can be found there at times. What’s more, husbands aren’t attending a prayer gathering. Everyone is here to make a mess. Something is chasing us all here, and because of the way you are, they don’t even see you, the woman…”

“When you go to parties, people are moved by your beauty. It’s a party when a man glances at you and asks, “What is this?” when you go by. I’ve witnessed the Lord’s salvation, Lord Jesus.”