Pastor asks congregation to raise their phones as he commands money into their bank accounts

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A viral video that has elicited varied reactions online reveals the moment a pastor prayed for money to mysteriously appear in the bank accounts of his church members.

During a prayer gathering, he urged the attendees to lift their smartphones aloft and commanded that their respective accounts be funded.

The cleric then mentioned some well-known Nigerian banks and instructed the accounts to “receive miracle money.”

Some of them also took out their ATM cards and held them up in the hopes that the pastor’s prayers would be answered.

The church members cried Amen in unison in response to his prayers, their hands in the air firmly grasping their cell phones.

