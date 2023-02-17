Pastor dies from trying to emulate Jesus Christ’s 40 days and nights fast

- Advertisement -

A pastor in Mozambique lost his life while attempting to fast for 40 days in imitation of what the Bible says Christ did.

The Santa Trindade Evangelical Church’s founder, Francisco Barajah, passed away at a Beira hospital after being sent there in a severe condition.

He had dropped so much weight that he was unable to stand up after 25 days of going without food or water. His age was 39.

He had been rushed to the hospital on the advice of his loved ones and supporters.

Mr. Barajah was identified as having acute anaemia and digestive organ failure.

Serums were used to rehydrate him, and an effort was made to introduce liquid foods, but it was too late, and on Wednesday he passed away.

At the village of Messica in the central province of Manica, which borders Zimbabwe, the pastor also taught French.

Members of the Santa Trindade Church claimed that the pastor and his adherents frequently fasted, though not for such an extended period of time.

The preacher had fasted, according to his brother Marques Manuel Baraja, but he disputed the medical assessment of his demise. The reality was that my brother had low blood pressure, he claimed.

It’s not the first time such a terrible imitation of Christ’s forty-day fast in the wilderness as it’s written in Matthew’s Gospel has come to light.