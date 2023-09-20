“The trend is inspired by Satan” – Pastor Elvis Agyemang speaks against birthday celebrations and its photoshoots

- Advertisement -

A video featuring Pastor Elvis Agyemang, the founder of Grace Mountain Ministry, has sparked widespread reactions.

In the video, the pastor criticizes the practice of doing photoshoots to commemorate birthdays, suggesting that this trend is influenced by Satan.

Pastor Agyemang, known for his church’s popular Alpha Hour prayer session, believes that many young people place excessive importance on the superficial aspects of birthdays at the expense of their spiritual significance.

In the viral video that has brought him into the social media spotlight, Pastor Elvis Agyemang expresses his disapproval of those who partake in this birthday photoshoot trend.

He asserts that individuals who engage in this practice are essentially following worldly trends, which he deems frivolous in the grander scheme of life.

“You’re a joker. You’re following the trends of this world. If you know the spiritual impact of birthdays, you won’t be taking new pictures for your birthday,” the preacher proclaims.

Pastor Agyemang goes on to suggest that Satan has an agenda to divert people’s destinies. He contends that taking new photos each year and sharing them with friends in order to receive good wishes plays into the devil’s plan.

According to him, the sole focus on age increment during birthdays contributes nothing to one’s spiritual growth or glory.

“All that the devil wants is for your age to increase. So, all that you are doing is increasing in numbers but not the glory. It’s only numbers you are adding up,” he claims.

The pastor advises birthday celebrants to engage in prayer and seek God’s guidance on how to mark their birthdays in a manner that aligns with spiritual principles and does not unwittingly further Satan’s agenda.

“Don’t you know where we produce destinies on birthdays? That every birthday you must consult an altar?” Pastor Elvis Agyemang asks, emphasizing the spiritual significance he attributes to birthdays.

However, his comments have generated mixed reactions from the public. Many people disagree with his perspective and accuse him of double standards.

They argue that if he genuinely believes in avoiding practices associated with Satan, he should cease using social media to broadcast his sermons and Alpha Hour prayer sessions, which have also been criticized by some other religious figures as being influenced by negative forces.

In essence, Pastor Elvis Agyemang’s views on birthday photoshoots have ignited a debate about the intersection of spirituality and modern practices, with some supporting his stance and others challenging it.