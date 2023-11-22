type here...
Pastor engages children in intense prayer session; plans to destroy satan before December – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A Nigerian pastor has engaged the children in his church in an intense prayer session in order to edify their spiritual life and be able to conquer the devil.

The pastor could be seen praying with some of these kids in a very intense manner and letting out word of tongues.

According to the caption of the post as sighted, the intention is to let the Holy ghost catch them young before the devil through TikTok does.

Many Netizens are left astounded by his prayer session with the young children and have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts.

