A popular Ghanaian televangelist and his wife have perished in a gory accident on the Konongo-Kumasi highway in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased have been identified as Evangelist Augustine K. Twum, 43, and his wife Barrister Augustina Yaa Twum, 42.

It is believed that the couple were travelling on a visiting mission and met their untimely death on the road.

Reports say eyewitnesses describe the scene as a heartbreaking one as the car they were travelling in tore apart in pieces.