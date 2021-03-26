type here...
Pastor humiliates lady for wearing seductive clothes in public

By Qwame Benedict
Pastor and yound lady
A yet-to-be identifird street preacher has humiliated a young lady in public for dressing seductivly.

In the video which is fast going viral, the lady is seen in a short with a tube which is covering her breast with her tummy showing and wearing a transparent overall.

The preacher upon seeing her paused his pracheing and started to reprimentd her for the type of dress she was putting on.

Things got heated between the two as the lady was asking why the preacher was embarrasing her in public but the preacher on the other side was also in the spirit praying in tongues and casting the demon out of the lady.

Several attempt by the lady who was in the company of her friend to leave the scene proffed futile as the preacher kept blocking her from leaving.

The man of God asked that the girl kneel down for prayers which she did and after he was done gave her some money to buy ‘better’ clothes to wear.

Watch the video below:

Read some comments below:

cerlzon_uk: This is acting. If not like that will walk away peacefully

mgiftyopoku: “Well done pastor”

odehye3ba_agyarkoh: “This is funny ???????”

nayasarfoa: “She actually knelt down ..I’m impressed. God will bless her because of her obedience.”

ghanawoman: “This is harrassment if it not acting”

Source:Ghpage

