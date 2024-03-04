Pastor impregnates church member’s daughter after hiding her in his room and having intercourse with her for months

- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Police Force has arrested a Cherubim and Seraphim pastor, Adeleye Dada Dollar, for raping the daughter of a member of his church, Adekunle Kabirat, for several months and getting her pregnant.

The mother of the victim, Joke Adekunle, who spoke to newsmen, said Kabirat left the house on January 8, 2024, after she scolded her for misbehaving and asked her not to visit her (Joke) shop as a form of punishment.

The mum said she returned home in the evening to see the Kabirat had left the house after removing her school books from her bag and using the same bag to pack some of her clothes.

Joke said she immediately called her pastor to inform him about the situation but that he failed to answer her calls. She said he came later and told her that he saw her missed calls but couldn’t pick because his phone was bad.

She said she informed him about the development and wanted to know if Kabira was at his place but he denied knowing anything about her whereabouts.

Joke said the day her daughter left the house, the said pastor was around and rebuked her for placing curses on her daughter. The mother said during the search for Kabira, the clergyman would come to her house to comfort her.

She said Kabira was found after she made a call to her mum to come and rescue her.

When interrogated, the victim who is already six months pregnant said that the clergyman had been raping her since 2021.

She said on the day of the incident, the suspect took her to an uncompleted building where he raped her.

When interrogated, the cleric pleaded with the world to have mercy on him.