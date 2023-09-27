type here...
Pastor invites church member to watch him in lions’ den and this happened (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
An unidentified pastor leaves tongues wagging as he reportedly invites his church members to watch him as he locks himself in a lions’ den.

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment the unidentified preacher sat with three lions.

The preacher reportedly invited his congregation to prove to them the power bestowed upon him like Daniel in the bible who walked out alive from a den.

The said preacher teased all three lions in their den while seated comfortably, proving to his church members that God’s power is real.

However, one of the lions grabbed his arms and the facial expression that came afterwards speaks volume of his heartbeat.

Watch the video below

