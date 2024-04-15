- Advertisement -

A pastor is currently trending on social media after he allegedly killed and caused injury to two armed robbers who tried to rob him.

The said incident happened at Community 22 a suburb within the Ashaiman Municipality.

According to a source, the pastor was in his car when the robbers numbering about six snatched his phone and other valuables.

Without thinking twice about his action, the Pastor decided to follow the robbers in his car and eventually knocked them down killing one of them instantly and injuring two in the process.

The narrator could be heard saying: “Live from Tema Community 22 Annex: Pastor Knocks down two out of six robbers who snatched his phone and some valuables minutes ago. One of the robbers has followed his ancestors. Police just arrived at the scene of the counterattack by the pastor to pick up bother robbers??”

Watch the video below: