Pastor uses God is coming soon to purchase all lands in a village

By Qwame Benedict
Instagram influencer Mr-Bishop
Mr-Bishop
An Instagram influencer has in the wake of the allegations levelled against the late founder and leader of Synagogue Church of All Nations revealed what a pastor has done in his village.

According to the influencer known as Mr Bishop, all that the BBC said in their documentary against the Late TB Joshua is true as he has been a witness to some of the things himself.

He explained that he is even planning on quitting being a Christian to become a traditionalist because of some of the things the pastors are doing to their members and the public in general.

In a video shared online, he mentioned that a Pastor in his village has been preaching about the second coming of Jesus and asking his people to seek the Kingdom of God but the pastor has purchased all the lands in his village.

He went on to say that he wonders why Pastor after telling people that Jesus is coming soon is buying the lands in his village.

