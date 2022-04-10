Pastors flog church members for being possessed by evil spirits

- Advertisement -

Some members of a church were lined up by their pastors and flogged for being possessed by evil spirits.

The underlying motivation that underpinned the pastors’ decision was to deliver these members from the shackles of evil domination.

A video that was shared by one of the members revealed how members were made to lie prostrate on the floor as the pastor moved from one person to the other beating out the supposed spirits out of their bodies.

The video has caused a huge outrage on social media where many condemn the action of the pastors and question the rationale behind flogging members because they were supposedly possessed by evil spirits.

The individual who shared the video said the pastors had issued a stern warning barring members from questioning their actions…it was deemed as blasphemy.

They’re flogging the demon that’s hindering their blessings out.No wonder “BLASPHEMY” was “imposed” to silence us when they can’t control their own actions anymore

Ogun wrote: Yeah anybody can get flogged irrespective of the place or location especially in church it called devotion and commitment to God and pastor who lead them to God… But if them born your papa well just raise your voice at me in church na God go separate our fight.

Godsgreat wrote: The problem with most Christians is that they lack personal relationship with God; they lack knowledge of the word of God. If u study the Bible judiciously, you’ll be able to discern what God can or cannot instruct; the Holy Spirit is also there to help u. What is this nonsense

@DanielRegha wrote: It’s a pity a lot of Christians nowadays are gullible; They put up with unnecessary disrespect & tolerate abuse in the name of religion cos they idolize their church clergies. The world has more bench warmers than practising Christians which is saddening. People need to wake up.

What’s your view on this?