Patapaa introduces new genre 'Patapiano', set to take the world by storm
Entertainment

Patapaa introduces new genre ‘Patapiano’, set to take the world by storm

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Patapaa Amisty
Patapaa Amisty
Ghanaian alternative sound musician, Patapaa has announced the introduction of a new genre called ‘Patapiano’.

The controversial artist, known for his unique style of music explained that Patapiano is a fusion of his own sound with elements of the piano instrument.

He made a post to announce this move, asking fans to drop 200 comments in order to release a jam this December #Patapiano. “200 comments for December Jam, I call this #Patapiano Let’s goo

Fans of Patapaa are eagerly anticipating the release of his first Patapiano tracks and are excited to see how he will incorporate piano into his already dynamic sound.

It will be interesting to see how this new genre of music will evolve and whether it will make a significant impact on the music industry.

