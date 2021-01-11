Patapaa learns to speak German in new video

type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Patapaa and Wife Liha Miller
One corner hitmaker Patapaa Amisty has started having lessons in German kind courtesy his newly wedded wife Liha Miller.

Its been over a week since the two tied the knot though people at first thought they were just pulling a publicity stunt since Liha was known to be a die-hard fan of Patapaa.

In a video we’ve come across on social media handle of Liha, one could see her teaching her beloved husband how to pronounce some numbers in the German language.

Liha miller took to her Instagram page and shared the video with caption; ”Me Teaching My Husband @patapaa_amisty My Language But I Guess I Have A Long Way To Go ?? Might Post The Full Video Soon ?”

Watch the video below:

