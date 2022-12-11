type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

"We want our money back" – GH patrons frustrated after Wizkid failed to show up for Accra concert

By Albert
Patrons who paid to go watch Nigerian superstar Wizkid perform at the Accra Sports Stadium had no value for their time and money.

This was because the headline artist failed to show up and gave no explanation whatsoever for his decision.

These enthusiastic fans, who were at the event centre as early as 5 p.m., had to wait patiently until they ran out of patience.

By 2 am, after they had waited so long to see Wizkid, they eventually realized that he had let them down and would not be present at the show.

Other artists booked to perform, like Asake, also failed to show up since he was actually in the UK performing in Manchester simultaneously.

Videos show a virtually flopped show where these patrons were throwing tantrums for wasting their resources only to be told Wizkid would not perform.

Other challenges like sounds, lighting, and stage management all culminated in a failed event, the Wizkid Live in Accra show.

As a result, these patrons who paid as high as GHC3,000 to see Wizkid are asking for their money to be refunded to them.

