Paul of Psquare’s wife reportedly drags him to court over an alleged affair with a maid

By Mr. Tabernacle
The marital issues of Paul Okoye of the Psquare fame and his wife Anita Okoye are getting worse. From the look of events as it unfolds, there can’t be any better days ahead for both of them.

According to the newest information obtained from the camp of the ex-lovers, Anita Okoye has dragged his estranged husband Paul Okoye to court for sleeping with their housemaid, named Florence.

Reports say Anita Okoye’s decision to file for divorce is centred on several counts of Paul’s irresponsibility towards his children, and his infidelity among many others that she can’t bear anymore.

According to documents online, Paul used to invite the maid, Florence to hotels to carry out their prohibited flings.

The court records revealed that Paul had thrown Anita and her sister out of the house when they discovered his affair with his housemaid.

He also boasted that the reason for his actions was to ensure that Anita’s wings were clipped and that she had no one else to lean on.

It is also shocking to know that Paul Okoye hasn’t been interested in his kids’ upbringing and has rarely participated in disciplining his children.

Also, Paul had reneged on his promise to Anita and had failed to give her brand, TannkCo a space in the mall which they both built.

