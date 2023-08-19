“Pay GHC650 to get verified or forget your money” – NAM1 to Menzgold customers

- Advertisement -

C.E.O of defunct gold-dealership Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM 1 has encouraged customers to purchase a GHC650 Menzgold Digital Verification Access Card in order to verify their transactions and get paid.

According to a statement signed by NAM1, this verification card will give “customers who believe they have genuine indebted transactions claims, to check their transaction status.”

Customers of the gold-dealership who wish to claim their transactions are encouraged to upload original coloured soft copies of their transactions supporting documents from 10th August, 2023 to 14th September, 2023.

According to the statement, this has become necessary because “over sixty percent (60%) of claims they have received were with unacceptable infractions which invalidate the claims in question.”

This according to the C.E.O will enable the company to do due diligence of customers they are indebted to before they make any payments.

The statement also sent a word of caution to customers who fail to go through the verification process stating;

“Customers who fail to undergo this process risk forfeiture of their purported claims, as their right of claim would have been waived by the failure on their part to discharge their obligation.”

Read full statement below;