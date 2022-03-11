type here...
“Pay me my money” – Sex worker catches & disgraces guy who fled after chopping her (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
A no-nonsense sex worker has finally gotten hold of a notorious guy who fleed after their bedroom activity upon refusing to make payment for the service that was rendered to him.

Unfortunately, this guy unknowingly attended an event in which the sex worker was an invited guest.

After they bumped into each other, the lady recognized his face and immediately started to call him out for outsmarting her the other time.

The disgraced guy tried to act tough at first but the lady showed him more “pepper’ hence he went into factory settings at once.

    Source:GHpage

