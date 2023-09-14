I used to pay school fees in dollars, but this current economic hardship has made things slow for me – Auntie Muni Waakye

- Advertisement -

Auntie Muni, a prominent waakye vendor in Accra, has expressed her deep concerns regarding the severe impact of the ongoing economic challenges on her business and family’s well-being.

She shared her distress, highlighting how these hardships have taken a toll on her ability to support her loved ones, a responsibility she had successfully managed in the past.

During an interview on Asaase Radio held on September 13, 2023, Auntie Muni painted a vivid picture of her business’s decline.

She fondly recalled a time when her food business thrived, but unfortunately, the economic difficulties that have emerged in recent times have dealt her a heavy blow.

Among the primary reasons for her struggles, she pointed to the sharp increase in the prices of essential food commodities.

Popular now Man cries as he gets dumped by girlfriend he sponsored just 4 days after the anniversary

Auntie Muni’s story serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges that not only she but also other local food vendors are currently grappling with.

The rising cost of essential ingredients has made it increasingly difficult for these businesses to operate profitably, casting a shadow over their ability to provide for their families and maintain their livelihoods.

As the economic hardships persist, the resilience and determination of small-scale entrepreneurs like Auntie Muni continue to be put to the test.

“In the past, it was good, but now no more. Things are very expensive now, but truth be told, it was good in the past.

“Nowadays you can’t take care of your children, but for me, I have taken care of my children, I used to pay in dollars but this time, no; it is not like the past,” she lamented.