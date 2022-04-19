type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentPaying E-levy is a very good thing - Diana Asamoah
Entertainment

Paying E-levy is a very good thing – Diana Asamoah

By Qwame Benedict
Diana Asamoah granting an interview and campaigning for NPP
Evangelist Diana Asamoah FI
- Advertisement -

Veteran Gospel Diana Asamoah has urged Ghanaians to come together and support the implementation of E-levy, as well as, other taxes set out by the government.

According to the musician in an interview, there are lots of things the government has to do and that can only be made possible if only the citizens pay their taxes.

Diana who made this comment during a donation to the Dzorwulu Special School noted that in advanced countries like the US, people get paid for taking care of their children with special needs by the government.

Citing the E-levy as an example, she noted if citizens agree to pay the tax then it means the government can also implement things of this nature because the advanced countries use their tax in paying for things of this nature.

Watch the video below:

This comes as no surprise as the Gospel musician has openly declared her love for the ruling party and has supported all their ideologies.

E-Levy tax being imposed on Ghanaians is set to take effect from 1st May 2022.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, April 19, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    66 %
    1.9mph
    20 %
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News