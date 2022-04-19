- Advertisement -

Veteran Gospel Diana Asamoah has urged Ghanaians to come together and support the implementation of E-levy, as well as, other taxes set out by the government.

According to the musician in an interview, there are lots of things the government has to do and that can only be made possible if only the citizens pay their taxes.

Diana who made this comment during a donation to the Dzorwulu Special School noted that in advanced countries like the US, people get paid for taking care of their children with special needs by the government.

Citing the E-levy as an example, she noted if citizens agree to pay the tax then it means the government can also implement things of this nature because the advanced countries use their tax in paying for things of this nature.

Watch the video below:

This comes as no surprise as the Gospel musician has openly declared her love for the ruling party and has supported all their ideologies.

E-Levy tax being imposed on Ghanaians is set to take effect from 1st May 2022.