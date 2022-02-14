Peki: Police officers and four others die in a ghastly accident

- Advertisement -

Two police officers and four civilians have met their untimely death after they got involved in a ghastly accident on the Peki highway.

According to what we gathered, the policemen identified as Const. Dadzie and Cpl. Quansah were on their way to a police checkpoint at Opokuase near Asikuma junction when the accident happened.

Sources reveal that a Ford Transit bus using the same road veered into the opposite lane and crashed head-on with an APSONIC motorbike on which the two policemen were riding.

It continued that the two died on the spot while the four other passengers who were also in the ford bus died on the bus.

See original post below: