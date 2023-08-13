type here...
Entertainment

“People are yawning so wrap up your submission and let’s close” – MzGee blast Mr. Logic

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Social media is talking and it’s about none other than the United Showbiz and a comment made by the host, MzGee to Mr. Logic which was deemed as repugnant.

MzGee having observed A-Plus yawning during Mr. Logic’s submission made her conclude that was the similar thing going on among the viewers at home and the time was pass midnight.

She stated, “have you seen how he’s yawning, that’s how the viewers at home are also yawning so wrap up and let’s end the show”.

This statement did not sit well with Mr. Logic who questioned the logic behind her comment saying ” what kind of statements is that? It’s wrong for you to say that. If they’re yawning, how is that my concern?”

The back and forth between Logic and MzGee lasted for over 7 seven minutes with Logic accusing MzGee of being “unprofessional” and advising her to “learn on the job”

MzGee rebutted saying “you should rather learn how to speak and stop going about in circles”

Watch the video below

