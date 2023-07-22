“People mocked me” – Man celebrates as he becomes a father after 13 years of marriage

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man, identified as Godswill Okon, has taken to social media to rejoice after becoming a father for the first time after 13 years of marriage.

Godswill, in a series of posts on Facebook, revealed that he was mocked and shamed for not having a child but that God has finally silenced his mockers by blessing him with a child.

The new father shared a photo of himself with his beautiful baby girl and other photos of the newborn on Tuesday, July 18, with the caption…

She just open her eye since after her birth and we looked eye ball to eye ball. E sweet oooo to be a father. We had a father and daughter conversation and at length she smiled at me.

And I promised to always teach her the ways of the Lord. I didn’t forget to tell her how priceless she meant to me. That I waiting for 13 good years with shame, pains and mockery from people for not having a child, but today God decided to silence my accusers and feeds them with shame…Jesus you are so good to me.”

“The journey of thirteen years today…what God can not do hasn’t exist. Thirteen years of waiting, thirteen years of shame, thirteen years mockery, thirteen years of prayers and prophecies. Oh Lord thank you for making my heart glad in place of my shame.

Godswill is now a happy father of a baby girl, my princess you are welcome. I waiting for many years to see you. It is well with you already, and as your sweet dad, am saying it’s well with ; you are really coming to possess your possession my baby. The joy of fatherhood has overwhelm my heart. Pls be happy with me my good people, and let all my enemies be fade with more shame, amen. Thank u Jesus.

“What the enemies meant for shame in my life for 13 good years…God had turn it around for my good oOoOO. Satan shame unto you all power belongs to Jesus. I am so glad that Jesus loves me, Jesus loves me, I am so glad that Jesus loves me, Jesus loves, loves me.

“Pls am using this medium to advice all the fathers out there…pls cherish your children, sacrifice anything within your powers to give them that sense of belonging. Let them know and be proud of having you as a father… to have a child or children is the lord’s doing…

I also used this opportunity to educate any child that grew up to see his or her parents…pls don’t joke with your parents… don’t insult them, cos some of them went through hell for you…and if your parents are aged or old… it’s your duty to also treat them like babies: feed them, cloth them, make them happy too as they also did for you when you were tender …God bless everyone reading this post with a good heart in Jesus name.”