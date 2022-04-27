type here...
I used my period to prepare stew for my boyfriend – Lady confesses

By Qwame Benedict
A lady from the University of Ghana, Legon has confessed on social media how she used blood from her monthly flow to prepare food for her boyfriend just to make him stay with her forever.

The lady who post anonymously explained that she had a discussion with one of her friends who advised that she should go ahead and do that if she seriously wants him to stay.

According to her, the friend who advised her on it was able to convince her that most ladies do that just to keep their men.

She went ahead to say that she is now being haunted by the foolish act and therefore wants to confess her sins just so she can be free.

Read her full text below:

Legon Confession

She later added that despite her friend knowing that she is not okay following what she did just to keep her boyfriend but she keeps assuring her that everything is going to be okay and that its normal.

    Source:Ghpage

