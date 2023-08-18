PHOTO: “Gyimiii, you’re still confused and inconsistent” – Arnold Asamoah cooks Shatta Wale

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Entertainment writer, critic and pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has once again touched the balls of the hungry lion and we wait to see how he will survive.

Arnold has for some weeks now had a back and forth tantrums with controversial dancehall king, Shatta Wale which sterns from an episode of United Showbiz on UTV we’re the two nearly threw punches at each other.

In a recent tweet, Shatta Wale threw jabs at entertainment show pundits citing that they earn not more than gh200 per episode on a show. This as usual didn’t sit well with Arnold who is a revered entertainment pundit and he also used the opportunity to ‘cook’ Shatta Wale.

In his response to the tweet, he reechoed to the ‘Hajia Bintu’ hitmaker that he is ‘confused’ and ‘inconsistent’.

According to Arnold, Shatta Wale doesn’t stick to his words as he always contradicts himself on similar issues.

We remember Shatta Wale tagging Arnold and others as pundits who receive 40gh per sitting sessions at shows but now claims they earn 200gh.

Arnold also used certain derogatory words that we wouldn’t like to say as you can see below