”May God strengthens her”: Photo of Afua Asantewaa shedding tears goes viral

In her quest to have a name in the Guinness World Records, Afua Asantewaa has been left with the daunting task which requires her stamina, strength, perseverance and confidence to be able to sail through.

With over 90 hours done and dusted in a her Singathon, an image of the budding women activist has popped up on social media and fast going viral.

In the image credited to Dennis Temituro, tears can be seen trickling down her face and one does not need to be told what she’s already going through.

check out the viral photo below