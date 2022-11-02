Photo of Free SHS students being served ‘gari jollof’ causes stir

A trending photo on the internet paints an unfortunate picture of food shortages in several senior high schools across the country.

Students who used to be fed nutritious meals are now being made to settle for whatever is available for them to eat. They are out of options.

This has resulted, sadly, in students being served food they would ordinarily not eat, not at school or even at home.

One of these dire situations was detected by a photo where students of an unknown senior high school were being fed ‘gari jollof.

This is a meal where the gari is partially soaked in water and mixed with red oil. Ordinarily, gari jollof must be spiced up with nutrients like meat, fish, or eggs, including vegetables.

None of these were added to the meal. Many have been reacting to the situation and calling on the government to review the free SHS policy in order to adequately feed their students.

Cue commented: this is called Gari Ngo.. this one dey save life pass Gob3 .. jux add hot water den everything makes set plus soup or stew ..your future go be bright

TravisBills wrote: The Fanta cup tho. Complete scam. School feeding program woi!

Jessy wrote: The color powder the Hindu’s uses to celebrate their happy holi

Highest wrote: I thought it was Jollof whilst I was scrolling, I realized the real food when I tapped on it

Buabeng wrote: This food we chop some for xcul when there was shortage of food at school.